LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Jaishankar to speak on West Asia conflict; Oppn to demand full-fledged debate

Hello readers! The second half of the Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-moved resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The ongoing conflict in West Asia is also likely to figure prominently as the opposition is already attacking the government over its stance towards Iran, the US "waiver" on India's Russian oil purchase, among other issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the 'Situation in West Asia'. Stay tuned for the latest updates with DH.