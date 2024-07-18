Parliament: Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in upcoming session

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is all set to bring six new bills during the upcoming Parliament session, including one to re-enact the pre-independent era Aircraft Act to enable provisions for ease of doing business and manufacturing in aviation sector to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.
Another pre-independent era law on boilers will also be repealed with the government indicating its intention to bring a new Boilers Bill 2024, seeking to “repeal and re-enactment of pre-independent era laws from the point of view of their suitability and relevance in the present circumstances”.
The bills to be presented during the session starting July 22 also include Finance (No 2) Bill 2024, which will be part of the Budget 2024-25 that will be presented on Tuesday. The major proceedings during the session, which is scheduled to end on August 12 will be related to the Budget.
The tentative list of legislative business was shared by the government with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday.
The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, is aimed at re-enacting the Aircraft Act, 1934 to address the ambiguities in the existing law and to provide for enabling provisions for ease of doing business and manufacturing in aviation to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.
The proposed legislation also aims to give effect to provisions of international conventions and to implement Standard and Recommended Practices and ensure safety and security oversight as per recent audit recommendations of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Another bill that could come up before the Parliament is The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024, which once enacted is expected to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of different organisations working in the field of disaster management.
The government also proposes to bring The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill 2024 to promote and develop the Indian coffee industry and help the functioning of the Coffee Board. A similar but separate bill is also being planned for promotion of the rubber industry and functioning of the Rubber Board.
On the financial business side, the Budget will be tabled on July 22 and it will be followed by a general discussion, consideration and passing of Appropriation bill related to Demands for Grants for 2024-25, laying of budget of Jammu and Kashmir and general discussion and consideration and passing of Appropriation Bill related to Demands for Grants for 2024-25 of Jammu and Kashmir.
