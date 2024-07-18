Parliament: Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in upcoming session

The bills to be presented during the session starting July 22 also include Finance (No 2) Bill 2024, which will be part of the Budget 2024-25 that will be presented on Tuesday. The major proceedings during the session, which is scheduled to end on August 12 will be related to the Budget.

The tentative list of legislative business was shared by the government with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, is aimed at re-enacting the Aircraft Act, 1934 to address the ambiguities in the existing law and to provide for enabling provisions for ease of doing business and manufacturing in aviation to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

The proposed legislation also aims to give effect to provisions of international conventions and to implement Standard and Recommended Practices and ensure safety and security oversight as per recent audit recommendations of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).