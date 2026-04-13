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'Parliament close to creating new history': PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'

Emphasising the legislative process, Narendra Modi said the amendment Bill has been passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsPrime Minister Narendra ModiwomanQuota

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