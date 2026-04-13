<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday said the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is among the most significant steps of the 21st century, adding that Parliament is close to creating history that will realise past visions and fulfil future aspirations. He was speaking at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in New Delhi.</p><p>This comes ahead of a Parliament sitting during which the proposed amendments to the women's reservation law are expected to be brought for consideration and passage.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, he said Panchayati Raj institutions are a remarkable example of women’s leadership, and noted that India’s “Nari Shakti” has made immense contributions. He added that the need to provide reservation for women in democratic structures has been felt for decades.</p>.<p>He also said that his government has extended maternity leave to 26 weeks, noting that very few developed countries offer similar provisions. </p><p>Emphasising the legislative process, he said the amendment Bill has been passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation. He said, "This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power."</p><p>In September 2023, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to enhance women’s representation in legislative bodies. The Act provides for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. With a focus on its implementation, a session of Parliament will be convened from the 16th of this month.</p>