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Parliament joint panel examining bills to remove PM, CMs get more time to submit report

Lok Sabha on Friday granted the committee time till first day of the last week of Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsParliamentBills

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