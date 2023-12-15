Parliament Live: SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion today
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to convene at 11 am. Track latest updates from the Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 03:20 IST
Highlights
02:3015 Dec 2023
SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion today
02:3015 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Danve Raosaheb Dadarao to make the statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 16th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on the "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority."
02:3015 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister V Murleedharan to make a statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the unfortunate security breach that occurred in the Parliament on December 13, 2023.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged "increase in number of deaths from heart attacks after Covid vaccination."
SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion today
The Supreme Court is set to hear TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s petition against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 15.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti will hear the matter, LiveLaw reported. She was ousted from the Parliament as the MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
Read more
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Danve Raosaheb Dadarao to make the statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 16th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on the "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority."
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan to make the statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 43rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on “Demands for Grants 2023-24”.
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister V Murleedharan to make a statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session.
(Published 15 December 2023, 02:32 IST)