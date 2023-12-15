Parliament Live: SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion today

The Supreme Court is set to hear TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s petition against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 15.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti will hear the matter, LiveLaw reported. She was ousted from the Parliament as the MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.



