Parliament Live: Centre should meet in BJP office if it wants Oppn free Houses, says Cong
Track latest updates from the Parliament's winter session, only with DH.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 03:42 IST
Highlights
02:4119 Dec 2023
Delhi Police investigates Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha's residence in Kolkata
02:3219 Dec 2023
If Centre wants to run opposition-free Parliament, then it should call a meeting in its BJP office: Congress
02:3219 Dec 2023
I.N.D.I.A bloc parties 'repeatedly' obstructed functioning of Parliament: Praful Patel
Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the December 13 Parliament security breach incident
Working president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction Praful Patel on Monday accused parties of the opposition INDIA bloc of "repeatedly" obstructing the functioning of Parliament and said this will not just harm the country but also their political prospects
(Published 19 December 2023, 02:41 IST)