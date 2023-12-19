Parliament Live: Institution of Chairman has been 'ravaged', says Dhankhar as he adjourns RS till 3 pm
49 more MP got suspended from the House today taking the toll to 142. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha echoed with 'Modi sarkar haye haye' chants today. BJP held a Parliamentary Meet before the commencement of the session. Earlier in the day, LS MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. Track latest updates from the Parliament's winter session, only with DH.
If Centre wants to run opposition-free Parliament, then it should call a meeting in its BJP office: Congress
02:3219 Dec 2023
I.N.D.I.A bloc parties 'repeatedly' obstructed functioning of Parliament: Praful Patel
08:4519 Dec 2023
'Statements by ministers' ongoing in Lok Sabha
08:3819 Dec 2023
Institution of chairman has been ravaged, says Dhankhar as he adjourned RS till 3 pm
08:3819 Dec 2023
VP Dhankhar expresses displeasure, says institution of chairman has been ravaged, as he responds to the video shot mimicking him
08:1719 Dec 2023
Parliament has been totally delegitimised: Manish Tewari on suspension
#WATCH | On 49 more opposition MPs suspended from Parliament for the remainder of Winter Session, Congress leader Manish Tewari says, "Parliament has been totally delegitimised. This is to lay the framework for passing the most draconian laws in Parliament..." pic.twitter.com/riawMUy0Hv
Murder of democracy says NCP as 49 more MPs get suspended from House today
सलग ७ वेळा संसदरत्न व २ वेळा संसद महारत्न पुरस्कार मिळवणा-या तसेच संसदेची प्रतिमा कायम जपणा-या एक जबाबदार लोकप्रतिनिधी खा. सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांच्यासह खा. डाॅ. अमोल कोल्हे, खा. मोहम्मद फैजल यांचं दिल्लीत हिवाळी अधिवेशनात निलंबन होणं ही अत्यंत निषेधार्ह बाब आहे. ज्या भाजप… pic.twitter.com/0RWyKzGePG
A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate: Jairam Ramesh
Today at least 50 more INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha alone! A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th…
Shashi Tharoor, Danish Ali among 49 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
The list also includes prominent names like Dimple Yadav, Manish Tewari.
07:0519 Dec 2023
Tharoor says entered well of House after 15 years of his career as an MP out of 'solidarity' with suspended Congress MPs
For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach. I did so out of solidarity with my @INCIndia colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding…