Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Institution of Chairman has been 'ravaged', says Dhankhar as he adjourns RS till 3 pm

49 more MP got suspended from the House today taking the toll to 142. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha echoed with 'Modi sarkar haye haye' chants today. BJP held a Parliamentary Meet before the commencement of the session. Earlier in the day, LS MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. Track latest updates from the Parliament's winter session, only with DH.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 08:45 IST

Highlights
05:1819 Dec 2023

I.N.D.I.A MPs protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament on suspension of 92 MPs

02:4119 Dec 2023

Delhi Police investigates Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha's residence in Kolkata

02:3219 Dec 2023

If Centre wants to run opposition-free Parliament, then it should call a meeting in its BJP office: Congress

02:3219 Dec 2023

I.N.D.I.A bloc parties 'repeatedly' obstructed functioning of Parliament: Praful Patel

08:4519 Dec 2023

'Statements by ministers' ongoing in Lok Sabha

08:3819 Dec 2023

Institution of chairman has been ravaged, says Dhankhar as he adjourned RS till 3 pm

08:3819 Dec 2023

VP Dhankhar expresses displeasure, says institution of chairman has been ravaged, as he responds to the video shot mimicking him

08:1719 Dec 2023

Parliament has been totally delegitimised: Manish Tewari on suspension

07:5719 Dec 2023

Murder of democracy says NCP as 49 more MPs get suspended from House today

07:4619 Dec 2023

A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate: Jairam Ramesh

07:2719 Dec 2023

NC's Farooq Abdullah latest to be suspended

07:1719 Dec 2023

LS, RS to reconvene at 2

07:0619 Dec 2023

Shashi Tharoor, Danish Ali among 49 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

The list also includes prominent names like Dimple Yadav, Manish Tewari.

07:0519 Dec 2023

Tharoor says entered well of House after 15 years of his career as an MP out of 'solidarity' with suspended Congress MPs

(Published 19 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
