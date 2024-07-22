Parliament Live: Modi govt failed to control corruption, unemployment, inflation, says Sena (UBT) MP ahead of Economic Survey report
Good morning, the Monsoon session of the Parliament kicks off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation tomorrow. However, this session is all set to be a stormy one with BJP allies demanding special status for their states, while the opposition is likely to raise the Kanwar Yatra issue -- where food stalls along the route have been directed to display their owners' names. Track the latest news from the Parliament only with DH!
Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey in both Houses today ahead of the Budget presentation
02:4722 Jul 2024
Kanwar Yatra order to echo in Parliament
02:4722 Jul 2024
Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session
04:3422 Jul 2024
Modi govt failed to control corruption, unemployment, inflation, says Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi ahead of Economic Survey presentation
#WATCH | Delhi: On Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey Report 2023-2024, Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "The Economic Survey is clear in front of the nation. The central government has failed to control issues of corruption, unemployment, inflation,… pic.twitter.com/ATAAS8pNXU
Noted down opposition's issues...government ready for discussion: MoS Parliamentary Affairs
#WATCH | On the Parliament Session, MoS Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal says "We had an all-party meeting yesterday in which all the issues of the Opposition were mentioned by them, we have noted down. Now in Lok Sabha, the day and time of discussion will be decided by… pic.twitter.com/JkflzMMQvs
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss unprecedented cases of paper leaks in exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET, as well as the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China (ANI)
RSP's NK Premachandran submits notice on Kanwar Yatra directive by Uttar Pradesh government
03:3722 Jul 2024
Watch | Visuals of security ahead of the start of the Parliament session
VIDEO | The Monsoon Session of the Parliament starts today. Visuals of security deployment from the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/aG0jdUpgEQ