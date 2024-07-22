Parliament Live: Modi govt failed to control corruption, unemployment, inflation, says Sena (UBT) MP ahead of Economic Survey report

Good morning, the Monsoon session of the Parliament kicks off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation tomorrow. However, this session is all set to be a stormy one with BJP allies demanding special status for their states, while the opposition is likely to raise the Kanwar Yatra issue -- where food stalls along the route have been directed to display their owners' names. Track the latest news from the Parliament only with DH!