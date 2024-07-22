Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Modi govt failed to control corruption, unemployment, inflation, says Sena (UBT) MP ahead of Economic Survey report

Good morning, the Monsoon session of the Parliament kicks off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation tomorrow. However, this session is all set to be a stormy one with BJP allies demanding special status for their states, while the opposition is likely to raise the Kanwar Yatra issue -- where food stalls along the route have been directed to display their owners' names. Track the latest news from the Parliament only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 04:36 IST

Highlights
02:4722 Jul 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey in both Houses today ahead of the Budget presentation

02:4722 Jul 2024

Kanwar Yatra order to echo in Parliament

02:4722 Jul 2024

Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session

04:3422 Jul 2024

Modi govt failed to control corruption, unemployment, inflation, says Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi ahead of Economic Survey presentation

04:1722 Jul 2024

Noted down opposition's issues...government ready for discussion: MoS Parliamentary Affairs

03:4422 Jul 2024

Adjournment notices start coming in

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss unprecedented cases of paper leaks in exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET, as well as the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China (ANI)

RSP's NK Premachandran submits notice on Kanwar Yatra directive by Uttar Pradesh government

03:3722 Jul 2024

Watch | Visuals of security ahead of the start of the Parliament session

02:4722 Jul 2024

Parliament Budget Session dates

Schedule: July 22 - August 12

Budget presentation: July 23

Published 22 July 2024, 02:47 IST
