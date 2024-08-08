Parliament Live: Modi govt all set to introduce Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today
Good morning readers! The Centre is all set to introduce the Waqf Bill today in the Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Act 1995. The Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 is also scheduled to be considered and voted on in the Lok Sabha. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings.
Much required and much needed reform. Commendable initiative by the government of Narendra Modi ji says BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on introduction of Waqf Bill
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan.
The Centre on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee that Wakf Bill will be introduced in House on August 8 (Thursday).
The Centre is set to introduce Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 in Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Act 1995.
The proposed legislation omits Section 40 relating to the powers of Board to decide if a property is waqf property.
Opposition parties demand that it be sent to standing committee.
The Finance Bill for year 2024-2025 is also scheduled to be considered and voted on in the Lok Sabha today
Middle class benefitted from various tax proposals in budgets under Modi Govt, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday
'PM Modi has directed P T Usha to take up Vinesh Phogat's issue,' said Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday in LS
