Parliament Live: Modi govt all set to introduce Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee that Wakf Bill will be introduced in House on August 8 (Thursday).

The Centre is set to introduce Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 in Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Act 1995.

The proposed legislation omits Section 40 relating to the powers of Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

Opposition parties demand that it be sent to standing committee.