Parliament Live: Eye on LS polls, BJP to take 'White Paper' on UPA to every state
The BJP is likely to launch a nationwide campaign around the 'white paper' tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget session has also been extended by a day. Follow the latest updates from the Indian Parliament only with DH!
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 03:35 IST
Highlights
02:1109 Feb 2024
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
02:1109 Feb 2024
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
02:0809 Feb 2024
Eye on LS polls, BJP to take 'White Paper' on UPA to every state
Opposition should be strong but that cannot be ruling party's responsibility: Piyush Goyal
The opposition needs to win the hearts of people with their work, increase its numbers and become strong, but making it strong cannot be the responsibility of the ruling party, Leader of House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Read more
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
Eye on LS polls, BJP to take 'White Paper' on UPA to every state
The BJP is likely to launch a nationwide campaign around the 'white paper' tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Sources said BJP state units across the country will highlight the details of the 'white paper' which underscores the alleged mismanagement of the economy and other governance issues, including national security, during the Congress-led UPA government and the turnaround effected by the Modi government.
(Published 09 February 2024, 02:44 IST)