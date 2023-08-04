Home
Homeindia

Parliament Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till August 7

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Monday, 11 am. Lok Sabha continues to echo with 'We want justice' and 'Modi govt shame shame' slogans raised by I.N.D.I.A. Jagdeep Dhankhar before adjourning the House pleaded the members to give him at least one chance to be the only one speaking as he slammed the constant disruption. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 09:15 IST

08:4704 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha adjourned till August 7

08:2304 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha passes Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which entrusts management accountability of institutes with President of India

Parliament Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till August 7
07:1404 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha to resume at 12:50 pm

07:0304 Aug 2023

This bill is an important step towards integration and jointness in the three wings of our Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh on Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill

"This bill is an important step towards integration and jointness in the three wings of our Armed Forces so that they will be able to face the challenges of the future in a united and integrated manner": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

06:4904 Aug 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

06:4304 Aug 2023

LS continues to echo with 'Modi govt shame shame' slogan raised by I.N.D.I.A

06:3704 Aug 2023

Rajya Sabha adjourned till August 7; Lok Sabha continues to echo with slogans calling PM in House

06:3204 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume as sloganeering calling PM in House continues

06:2104 Aug 2023

The Bill is not against Kejriwal, says Athawale over the Delhi Services Bill

06:1604 Aug 2023

Piyush Goyal demands discussion on atrocities against women in Rajasthan under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha

(Published 04 August 2023, 02:01 IST)
India NewsBJPManipurCongressAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentMallikarjun KhargeLok SabhaRajya SabhaOm BirlaJagdeep DhankharMonsoon SessionI.N.D.I.A

