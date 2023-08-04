Parliament Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till August 7
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Monday, 11 am. Lok Sabha continues to echo with 'We want justice' and 'Modi govt shame shame' slogans raised by I.N.D.I.A. Jagdeep Dhankhar before adjourning the House pleaded the members to give him at least one chance to be the only one speaking as he slammed the constant disruption. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!
Lok Sabha passes Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which entrusts management accountability of institutes with President of India
07:1404 Aug 2023
Lok Sabha to resume at 12:50 pm
07:0304 Aug 2023
This bill is an important step towards integration and jointness in the three wings of our Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh on Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill
"This bill is an important step towards integration and jointness in the three wings of our Armed Forces so that they will be able to face the challenges of the future in a united and integrated manner": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha
06:4904 Aug 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/3yUAh0mVnn
LS continues to echo with 'Modi govt shame shame' slogan raised by I.N.D.I.A
06:3704 Aug 2023
Rajya Sabha adjourned till August 7; Lok Sabha continues to echo with slogans calling PM in House
06:3204 Aug 2023
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume as sloganeering calling PM in House continues
06:2104 Aug 2023
The Bill is not against Kejriwal, says Athawale over the Delhi Services Bill
#WATCH | Delhi: Ramdas Athawale, President, Republican Party of India (Athawale) & Union Minister says, "...I feel that within the guidelines of the Supreme Court, Union Hime Minister Amit Shah has given the statement and the Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha...The bill is\u2026 pic.twitter.com/ikzT9bbwbk