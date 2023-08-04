Parliament Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till August 7

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Monday, 11 am. Lok Sabha continues to echo with 'We want justice' and 'Modi govt shame shame' slogans raised by I.N.D.I.A. Jagdeep Dhankhar before adjourning the House pleaded the members to give him at least one chance to be the only one speaking as he slammed the constant disruption. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!