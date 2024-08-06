Parliament Live | BJP likely to get chairmanship of 7-8 Lok Sabha committees, Congress three

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will oppose the Centre's move to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims.

His remarks came after it emerged that the government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.

The amendment Bill will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.

"We will be against it (Wakf act amendment bill)," Yadav told reporters when asked about the proposed amendment