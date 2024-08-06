Parliament Live | BJP likely to get chairmanship of 7-8 Lok Sabha committees, Congress three

A total of 33,477 demolitions have been carried out by various agencies in the national capital so far since 2019, with 20,643 people being affected due to this action, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.
According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu to a question, 16,138 demolitions were conducted in 2023 and out of this number, 11,060 residential structures and 23 commercial units were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying replying to the debate in Lok Sabha said that the NDA government does not discriminate with any state when it comes to development. Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Sagarika Ghoshe said that unlike Manu Bhaker, Modi government is continuously missing targets. The Lok Sabha applied guillotine and passed demands for grants that allow expenditures proposed in Budget 2024-25 by different ministries. Earlier in the day, Health Minister J P Nadda urged state governments to spend more on improving healthcare infrastructure and dismissed opposition allegations on reduction of allocations under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the health and family welfare ministry in the Lok Sabha, Nadda listed the increase in number of medical colleges, steps taken for the reduction of out of pocket expenses on healthcare and initiatives for early screening of diseases such as cancer and sickle cell anaemia as achievements of the government.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will oppose the Centre's move to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims.
His remarks came after it emerged that the government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.
The amendment Bill will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.
"We will be against it (Wakf act amendment bill)," Yadav told reporters when asked about the proposed amendment
The BJP may get the chairmanship of seven to eight department-related parliamentary committees of the Lok Sabha, the Congress three and the Samajwadi Party one, sources said on Monday as the process for the constitution of 16 of these panels gets underway.
No other party, including the Trinamool Congress that is the fourth largest with 29 MPs, has the numbers to give them a numerical claim over the chairmanship of a committee, they said, adding that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would use his discretion to ensure fair representation at the top of these panels and among their members.