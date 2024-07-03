Parliament Live: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

If you've kept up with the Parliamentary proceedings thus far, you've witnessed Rahul Gandhi's fiery debut as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha taking on Narendra Modi and the BJP's purported co-opting of Hinduism. The Congress leader, however, found his remarks expunged while an immediate reaction played out in the House with saffron party heavyweights Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh training their guns on the Gandhi scion.

Lok Sabha has now been adjourned sine die after Modi's address where he tore into Gandhi and the Congress. During the session, there was some tension over the Speaker's post, which ultimately went to Om Birla, and further allegations over opposition members' mics being turned off. What the Lok Sabha did not see, however, was a discussion on NEET despite the opposition's incessant demands. Rahul has now written to Modi saying as the PM he should be the one leading the discussion on the topic. The President's address also had its moments of opposition from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc with many pointing out that Manipur was nowhere mentioned. In the Rajya Sabha Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had his run-ins with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the former accusing the latter of going by the 'varna' system for extolling Jairam Ramesh.