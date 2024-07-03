Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

Hello readers, Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after a fiery war of words between Narendra Modi, the Leader of the House, and Rahul Gandhi, who marked his debut as the Leader of the Opposition. With PM Modi likely to address the Rajya Sabha today, one might expect a face-off between the BJP leader and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has -- during this session -- locked horns multiple times with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, even saying yesterday that the Chair of the House was going by the 'varna' system when Dhankhar extolled Jairam Ramesh's capabilities and entreated him to take Kharge's spot. Track the latest from the Parliament only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 02:54 IST
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 02:54 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5403 Jul 2024

PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

02:5403 Jul 2024

Track all the latest from Parliament

02:5403 Jul 2024

Parliament Session: The story so far 

02:5403 Jul 2024

PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Credit: PTI Photo

02:5403 Jul 2024

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

02:5403 Jul 2024

Track all the latest from Parliament

02:5403 Jul 2024

Parliament Session: The story so far 

If you've kept up with the Parliamentary proceedings thus far, you've witnessed Rahul Gandhi's fiery debut as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha taking on Narendra Modi and the BJP's purported co-opting of Hinduism. The Congress leader, however, found his remarks expunged while an immediate reaction played out in the House with saffron party heavyweights Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh training their guns on the Gandhi scion.

Lok Sabha has now been adjourned sine die after Modi's address where he tore into Gandhi and the Congress. During the session, there was some tension over the Speaker's post, which ultimately went to Om Birla, and further allegations over opposition members' mics being turned off. What the Lok Sabha did not see, however, was a discussion on NEET despite the opposition's incessant demands. Rahul has now written to Modi saying as the PM he should be the one leading the discussion on the topic. The President's address also had its moments of opposition from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc with many pointing out that Manipur was nowhere mentioned. In the Rajya Sabha Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had his run-ins with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the former accusing the latter of going by the 'varna' system for extolling Jairam Ramesh.

Published 03 July 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsParliamentRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us