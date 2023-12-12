JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to reconvene at 11 am. Track latest updates from the Parliament proceedings, only with DH!
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 05:28 IST

Highlights
02:2612 Dec 2023

Govt plans to introduce 2 bills in Parliament for reservation of 33 pc seats for women in J-K and Puducherry assemblies, say sources

01:3712 Dec 2023

Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh

01:3712 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

05:2812 Dec 2023

The Standing Committee has made several recommendations. So, the old bill (s) will be withdrawn and a new bill (s) will be introduced today:  Pralhad Joshi

05:2812 Dec 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda arrive at the Parliament.

05:2812 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the recent train accidents and their effects on the transportation system.

05:2812 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the massive loss to MSME industries in the districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu due to recent floods.

05:2812 Dec 2023

Winter Session: After passage of landmark J-K Bills in RS, more important businesses lined up in both Houses today

02:2612 Dec 2023

02:26 12 Dec 2023

Govt plans to introduce 2 bills in Parliament for reservation of 33 pc seats for women in J-K and Puducherry assemblies, say sources

01:3712 Dec 2023

01:37 12 Dec 2023

Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh

The government has decided to withdraw the three bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.

The three redrafted bills are expected to introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.

The three bills seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. 

01:3712 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

01:3712 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha MPs Satish Chandra Dubey and Fauzia Khan are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Committee on “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)” pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

01:3712 Dec 2023

01:37 12 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

(Published 12 December 2023, 04:16 IST)
