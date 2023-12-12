Parliament Live: Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh

Govt plans to introduce 2 bills in Parliament for reservation of 33 pc seats for women in J-K and Puducherry assemblies, say sources
01:3712 Dec 2023
Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh
01:3712 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
05:2812 Dec 2023
The Standing Committee has made several recommendations. So, the old bill (s) will be withdrawn and a new bill (s) will be introduced today: Pralhad Joshi
VIDEO | "The Standing Committee has made several recommendations. So, the old bill (s) will be withdrawn and a new bill (s) will be introduced today," says Union minister @JoshiPralhad on bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various… pic.twitter.com/FMiPOoI4Ny
Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the recent train accidents and their effects on the transportation system.
05:2812 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the massive loss to MSME industries in the districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu due to recent floods.
05:2812 Dec 2023
Winter Session: After passage of landmark J-K Bills in RS, more important businesses lined up in both Houses today
02:2612 Dec 2023
Govt plans to introduce 2 bills in Parliament for reservation of 33 pc seats for women in J-K and Puducherry assemblies, say sources
01:3712 Dec 2023
Govt seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh
The government has decided to withdraw the three bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.
The three redrafted bills are expected to introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.
The three bills seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
01:3712 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.
01:3712 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha MPs Satish Chandra Dubey and Fauzia Khan are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Committee on “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)” pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).
01:3712 Dec 2023
Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.