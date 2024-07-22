Parliament Live: Special status demand for ally states, echo of Kanwar Yatra issue likely to make Budget Session stormy
Good morning, the Parliament session kicks off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation tomorrow. However, this session is all set to be a stormy one with BJP allies demanding special status for their states, while the opposition is likely to raise the Kanwar Yatra issue -- where food stalls along the route have been directed to display their owners' names. Track the latest news from the Parliament only with DH!
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 02:47 IST
Highlights
02:4722 Jul 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey in both Houses today ahead of the Budget presentation
02:4722 Jul 2024
Kanwar Yatra order to echo in Parliament
02:4722 Jul 2024
Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session
Parliament Budget Session dates
Schedule: July 22 - August 12
Budget presentation: July 23
Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey in both Houses today ahead of the Budget presentation
FM Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha first, at around 1 pm on Monday. Subsequently, she will table the financial document in the Rajya Sabha.
Read more
Kanwar Yatra order to echo in Parliament
The row over the directive by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names escalated as the BJP's ally RLD on Sunday joined the chorus for its withdrawal and the opposition parties stated they will raise the issue in Parliament.
Whats the issue
Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the BJP government on Friday extended the controversial order across Uttar Pradesh, drawing flak from many Muslim bodies, besides political parties.
Read more
Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session
The Narendra Modi government is all set to bring six new bills during the upcoming Parliament session, including one to re-enact the pre-independent era Aircraft Act to enable provisions for ease of doing business and manufacturing in aviation sector to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.
Read more
Published 22 July 2024, 02:47 IST