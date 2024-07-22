Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Special status demand for ally states, echo of Kanwar Yatra issue likely to make Budget Session stormy

Good morning, the Parliament session kicks off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation tomorrow. However, this session is all set to be a stormy one with BJP allies demanding special status for their states, while the opposition is likely to raise the Kanwar Yatra issue -- where food stalls along the route have been directed to display their owners' names. Track the latest news from the Parliament only with DH!
Shuvrajit Biswas
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 02:47 IST

Highlights
02:4722 Jul 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey in both Houses today ahead of the Budget presentation

02:4722 Jul 2024

Kanwar Yatra order to echo in Parliament

02:4722 Jul 2024

Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session

02:4722 Jul 2024

Parliament Budget Session dates

Schedule: July 22 - August 12

Budget presentation: July 23

02:4722 Jul 2024

FM Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha first, at around 1 pm on Monday. Subsequently, she will table the financial document in the Rajya Sabha.

Read more

02:4722 Jul 2024

The row over the directive by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names escalated as the BJP's ally RLD on Sunday joined the chorus for its withdrawal and the opposition parties stated they will raise the issue in Parliament.

People on Kanwar Yatra

People on Kanwar Yatra

Credit: PTI Photo

Whats the issue

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the BJP government on Friday extended the controversial order across Uttar Pradesh, drawing flak from many Muslim bodies, besides political parties.

Read more

02:4722 Jul 2024

Centre to bring 6 new bills including British Raj era Aircraft Act for aviation in this session

The Narendra Modi government is all set to bring six new bills during the upcoming Parliament session, including one to re-enact the pre-independent era Aircraft Act to enable provisions for ease of doing business and manufacturing in aviation sector to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Read more

Published 22 July 2024, 02:47 IST
