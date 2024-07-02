Parliament Live: Rahul speaking like ‘leader of anti-Hindu side’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma on LoP's Lok Sabha speech
In the fiery Parliament session yesterday Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added. The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on today evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, sources said. For latest updates on the Parliament proceedings, stay tuned to DH!
PM Modi likely to respond to Motion of Thanks debate on Tuesday evening
02:5302 Jul 2024
Rahul Gandhi's LS speech: Apologise for insulting crores of Hindus, says Chhattisgarh CM
02:5302 Jul 2024
Hindu saints condemn Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Parliament yesterday , seek apology
04:0602 Jul 2024
When Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji speaks the truth about RSS, Adani, Ambani, and Agniveer, Modi doesn't like it: Manickam Tagore
When Leader of Opposition #RahulGandhi ji speaks the truth about RSS, Adani, Ambani, and Agniveer, Modi doesn't like it. The truth about these issues has been expunged. Modi and Shah can't tolerate the truth. Since when did RSS, Adani,Ambani, and Agniveer become unparliamentary?
— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 2, 2024
03:5502 Jul 2024
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MP Sanjay Seth arrive for NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament premises
Credit: X/@ANI
03:5302 Jul 2024
LoP Rahul Gandhi ji has not said anything wrong about Hindus and the Hindu community: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut
#WATCH | Delhi | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "LoP Rahul Gandhi ji has not said anything wrong about Hindus and the Hindu community...He said that Modi ji is not Hindutva and BJP is not the entire Hindu community." pic.twitter.com/NIWb9AudOv
Several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House yesterday have been expunged.
The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.
02:5302 Jul 2024
Rahul speaking like ‘leader of anti-Hindu side’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma on LoP's Lok Sabha speech
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress MP's speech in the Lok Sabha was like that of the leader of the "anti-Hindu side" and not the leader of the opposition.
While participating in the discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.