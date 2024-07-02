Parliament Live: Rahul speaking like ‘leader of anti-Hindu side’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma on LoP's Lok Sabha speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress MP's speech in the Lok Sabha was like that of the leader of the "anti-Hindu side" and not the leader of the opposition.

While participating in the discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.