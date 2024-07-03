Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Congress took AAP to court, hints Modi, trying to sow discontent in I.N.D.I.A.

Narendra Modi in his Rajya Sabha address tore into the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc while the Opposition staged a walkout, after demanding the LoP be given a chance to speak. Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after a fiery war of words between Narendra Modi, the Leader of the House, and Rahul Gandhi, who marked his debut as the Leader of the Opposition. Track the latest from the Parliament only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 07:57 IST
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 07:57 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
07:1603 Jul 2024

Opposition MPs stage walkout amid Modi's Rajya Sabha speech

07:0303 Jul 2024

'Jhoot bolna bandh karo', 'thoda sharam karo' cries ring out in Rajya Sabha amid Modi's address

06:4503 Jul 2024

Constitution not just compilation of articles for us, its spirit deeply valuable: Modi

02:5403 Jul 2024

Track all the latest from Parliament

07:5703 Jul 2024

Mulayam Singh had blamed Congress for agency misuse: Modi

07:5103 Jul 2024

Modi tries to turn Congress, AAP against each other; recalls when grand old party held presser against Kejriwal's side

The PM said this while defending ED, CBI.

07:5003 Jul 2024

Modi trains guns on AAP over water shortage, excise policy scam

07:4703 Jul 2024

Congress acting like parasites: Modi

07:3903 Jul 2024

'This was a fight for the Constitution? Have you forgotten about 1977 election?' Modi brings up Emergency to attack Congress

Modi added that if this was a fight to save the Constitution, India had entrusted the Modi government again to do the same.

'Congress is the biggest enemy of the Constitution,' Modi says in Rajya Sabha. "Those who said 'Indira is India' are fighting for Constitution," Modi added.

Published 03 July 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsParliamentRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us