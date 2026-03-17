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Parliament panel demands EPS pension raise to ‘dignified level’, says Rs 1,000 is 'inadequate'

The Committee have also urged the Union and State Governments to establish mechanisms to monitor compliance and ensure prompt disbursement of compensation.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsParliamentpension schemeEPSEPFO

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