Parliament panel on Waqf bill lines up meetings, five-state tour as report submission deadline looms

The Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, has lined up meetings on November 4-5 to hear views of Muslim women, academics, lawyers and socio-religious organisations.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:13 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 19:13 IST
India NewsParliamentWaqf

