Parliament passes three bills to overhaul criminal justice system amid mass suspension of Oppn MPs

The Parliament on Thursday passed the three bills that will overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.
The three bills that were cleared are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. They will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.
The development comes even as a total of 146 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses of Parliament.
Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Lok Sabha said of the the laws to be replaced, “The three laws were made during the time of the British; if the laws are not repealed, the UK laws will continue in the country… terms like ‘Her Majesty’, ‘London Gazette’, ‘British Crown’ and ‘barrister’ continue to be used in India because of the laws.”
