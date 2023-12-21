Parliament passes three bills to overhaul criminal justice system amid mass suspension of Oppn MPs

The Parliament on Thursday passed the three bills that will overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

The three bills that were cleared are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. They will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.