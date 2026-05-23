<p>New Delhi: The fourth supplementary chargesheet of 13,967 pages has been filed before a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi </a>court in the 2023 Parliament security-breach case.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted on Friday that the matter is listed for further arguments regarding the charges against accused Neelam Ranolia and Amol Dhanraj Shinde.</p>.<p>He said the investigating officer (IO) has filed the fourth supplementary chargesheet, consisting of 13,967 pages, against the accused under<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uapa"> anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act </a>(UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions.</p>.Delhi HC permits 2023 Parliament security breach case accused to appear for LLB entrance test.<p>The court posted the matter for further proceedings, including a scrutiny of documents, on May 29.</p>.<p>On December 13, 2023, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed a yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by some MPs and watch-and-ward staff.</p>.<p>Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Ranolia -- also sprayed a coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship cannot go on) outside the Parliament premises.</p>.<p>Six persons -- Manoranjan D, Sharma, Shinde, Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- are accused in the case.</p>