Parliament security breach: Congress slams BJP MP Pratap Simha, says he's 'running away' from questions

Reacting to the comments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, 'The BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, says that his voters will decide whether he is a patriot or not when the Lok Sabha polls will be held.' 'But the question he's running away from is very simple. Why and how did he facilitate the entry of two youths who caused a huge security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13th? Isn't this a serious matter that needs investigation and explanation?' Ramesh posed.