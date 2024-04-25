Parliament security breach: Court grants Delhi Police additional time to complete probe

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted the Delhi Police additional time to complete its probe into the Parliament security breach incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted another month for the police to complete its investigation and file a charge sheet by May 25.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by the Delhi Police, claiming that some witnesses are yet to be examined and a few reports are awaited.

It also claimed that the digital data in the case is voluminous.

The police had urged the judge to grant 45 days to complete its investigation.