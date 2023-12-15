Lok Sabha security breach key conspirator Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody

Jha, a teacher from Kolkata, had been arrested from Delhi on Thursday evening, after surrendering. All the other five of the six conspirators behind the breach have already been arrested, and four of them have been sent to police custody for seven days.

On December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that left 9 dead, two men jumped from the gallery of the Lok Sabha and threw canisters containing gas, triggering panic in the Parliament momentarily, before they were overpowered by the MPs. Two protestors outside were detained as well.

Since then, there a political slugfest has erupted, with the BJP pointing fingers at TMC over a photo of Jha with a leader of the West Bengal-based party, while the issuance of guest passes by BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha has caused the opposition to seek answers from the ruling party.