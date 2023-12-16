High-level inquiry committee constituted: LS Speaker Om Birla writes to all MPs post Parliament security breach

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday sought to defend the decision to suspend 13 Lok Sabha MPs, who were demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament security breach, on charges of “inappropriate conduct”, saying the House was compelled to take “strict action” to uphold “Parliamentary decorum and dignity”.

Seeking cooperation and support to run the House as the Winter Session enters the last week on Monday, Birla wrote to the lawmakers saying that security of the complex comes under the jurisdiction of Parliament, virtually dismissing Opposition demand seeking accountability from the government on the security breach that took place on Wednesday.

The letter came as the Opposition, which is angered by the suspension of 13 MPs made it clear that the Parliament is likely to face disruption if Shah does not make a statement on the security breach followed by a short discussion.