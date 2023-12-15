Parliament security breach: Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, a 'key conspirator' in case

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha?

Lalit hails from Bihar and is a son of a priest; he used to work as a teacher in Kolkata before quitting the job a couple of years ago. He reportedly got connected with the other accused through a Facebook group called 'Bhagat Singh Fans Club'.

Lalit reportedly is quite critical of the BJP government's policies on social media, and is said to be a follower of revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azam, among others. He was also reportedly against the non-violent policies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Apart from teaching, Lalit was a part of an NGO called Samyabadi Subhash Sabha, and an associate from the said NGO told India Today that he used to introduce himself as a "social worker who likes to do social work for backward classes".

Although no political connection of Lalit has been established as of now, some pictures of him with TMC leader Rajesh Shukla have reportedly surfaced on social media, giving rise to some speculations.