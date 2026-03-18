<p>In a rare occurrence, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=parliament">Parliament </a>will function over the next weekend for the ongoing Budget session. </p><p>The Chair informed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lok%20Sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Wednesday that the House will not function on Thursday and Friday due to festivals, but added that it will sit on the next weekend instead. </p><p>According to the listed holidays as per the government, Ugadi will be celebrated on Thursday, while Eid will be celebrated either on Friday or Saturday, depending on the moon sighting. </p>.Why Rajya Sabha will not sit on March 19-20 and hold weekend sitting on March 28-29.<p>Questions that were listed for March 19 and 20 will be tabled for Monday in the Lok Sabha. </p><p>To compensate for the holidays and the long weekend, the Lok Sabha is set to function on March 28 and 29. However, no questions will be taken up on the two days. </p><p>A similar announcement was made in the Rajya Sabha earlier.</p><p>Most recently, the Lok Sabha had functioned on a Sunday, February 1, for the presentation of the Union Budget.</p><p>It was the first time in history that the Union Budget was presented on a Sunday, although the Parliament has functioned on weekends on previous occasions. </p>