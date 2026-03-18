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Parliament set to function on next weekend, here's why

Questions that were listed for March 19 and 20 will be tabled for Monday in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

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