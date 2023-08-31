Parliament special session from September 18-22

The speculations on the legislative agenda of the “special session” swirled around the legislative business that would have a strong political messaging ahead of the next general elections.

‘One Nation-One Election’ Bill, discussed in a section of the media, has been on the government agenda for a while. The proposed statute would provide for holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

However, the passage of this law would require a constitutional amendment or a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achary said that any legislation to bring in the ‘one nation, one election’ system is not feasible Constitutionally, since it seeks to alter the basic structure of our federal system.

“There are two situations in which an assembly is dissolved – one, when a Cabinet decides to do so, and another method is when the President rules the dissolution. The President can do so only in dire situations, either when there is a breakdown of law in the state or the government has lost confidence or majority,” Achary said.

The government, however, is free to dissolve the Lok Sabha anytime before the expiry of the tenure, he added.

The last time a special session was held was in 1997 when P A Sangma was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha; the session was held to commemorate the Golden Jubilee year of Independence. Sources said that legislative officers had suggested such a special session in 2022 to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

Sources in the government said that no question hour, zero hour or private member bills will be taken up, even though it remains unclear if the session could be held in the new Parliament.

The government, of late, has also been testing the waters on the Uniform Civil Code. The Law Commission of India in July this year started further consultations on a common civil code though an earlier published consultation paper has called UCC neither necessary nor desirable.