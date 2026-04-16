Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

Parliament Special Session Live | 'This government completely wants to hijack the constitution': Congress MP Venugopal

Hello readers, the Parliament is reconvening today at 11 am for a 3-day special session to introduce three major bills including one for delimitation that will increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850. This bill is tied to the Women's Reservation Act or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Follow Deccan Herald for more updates.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
12:0016 Apr 2026

Parliament Special Session Live | Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned until Friday

11:4316 Apr 2026

Parliament Special Session Live | I call for a correction of this (delimitation) bill: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

11:4216 Apr 2026

Parliament Special Session Live | Delimitation bill is not about women's reservation... it is a violation of federalism, basic structure of the constitution: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

11:3216 Apr 2026

Parliament Special Session Live |Our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion: Home Minister Amit Shah

11:3116 Apr 2026

Parliament Special Session Live | "Census is underway. Government has already decided to conduct caste census," says Amit Shah

Published 16 April 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsIndiaParliamentLok Sabhadelimitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us