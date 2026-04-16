LIVE Parliament Special Session Live | 'This government completely wants to hijack the constitution': Congress MP Venugopal

Hello readers, the Parliament is reconvening today at 11 am for a 3-day special session to introduce three major bills including one for delimitation that will increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850. This bill is tied to the Women's Reservation Act or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Follow Deccan Herald for more updates.