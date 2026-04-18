LIVE Parliament Special Session Live | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Hello readers. Proceedings for the third day of the Parliament's special session is set to begin at 11 am. The Constitution amendment bill on delimitation for early implementation of 33 per cent women’s quota was defeated in Lok Sabha as the NDA failed to win the majority two-thirds vote in the Lok Sabha. The NDA won 298 votes, falling short of 54, against the Opposition which bagged 230 votes. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the INDIA bloc has "defeated an attack on the constitution."