Parliament Special Session Live | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
Hello readers. Proceedings for the third day of the Parliament's special session is set to begin at 11 am. The Constitution amendment bill on delimitation for early implementation of 33 per cent women’s quota was defeated in Lok Sabha as the NDA failed to win the majority two-thirds vote in the Lok Sabha. The NDA won 298 votes, falling short of 54, against the Opposition which bagged 230 votes. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the INDIA bloc has "defeated an attack on the constitution."
Parliament Special Session Live | Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
11:1118 Apr 2026
Parliament Special Session Live | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
11:0118 Apr 2026
Parliament Special Session Live | Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha begin
11:0018 Apr 2026
Parliament Special Session Live | Their agenda to link the women's reservation with the delimitation failed: Congress MP KC Venugopal
#WATCH | Delhi | On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "...We already unanimously passed the 2023 Women's Reservation Act... Now the government has to act immediately to implement the bill for the 2029… pic.twitter.com/k20tqCjqCa