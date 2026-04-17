LIVE Parliament Special Session Live | Lok Sabha set to vote on women's reservation bill today

Hello readers. The second day of the Parliament special session will begin at 11 am. The opposition is united in opposing the delimitation bill, which is linked to the women's reservation bill, arguing that it will be a disadvantage to southern states that have lower population levels than the north. PM Narendra Modi, on the other hand, has assured that delimitation and the subsequent increase in Lok Sabha seats will not alter the proportional representation of states in the Lower House.