Parliament Special Session Live | Lok Sabha set to vote on women's reservation bill today
Hello readers. The second day of the Parliament special session will begin at 11 am. The opposition is united in opposing the delimitation bill, which is linked to the women's reservation bill, arguing that it will be a disadvantage to southern states that have lower population levels than the north. PM Narendra Modi, on the other hand, has assured that delimitation and the subsequent increase in Lok Sabha seats will not alter the proportional representation of states in the Lower House.
Parliament Special Session Live | JMM MP Mahua Maji questions need for special session
VIDEO | Delhi: On Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "We are unable to understand that if this bill was supposed to be implemented only after the census, what was the need to call this three day special session? It is already declared… pic.twitter.com/45s6K4qWJh