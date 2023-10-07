Parliament to hold P20 Summit with G20 member countries

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the P20 conference, which will see the attendance of the speakers of G20 countries, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. The Deputy Speaker of China and the Chairperson of the Upper House in Canada are among the attendees at the three-day conference, where India is likely to raise issues.

The Parliament-20 meeting of the presiding officers of the G20 nations – where presiding officers of 25 countries and 10 deputy speakers from the G20 member nations and invitee countries are expected to attend – will be held at the Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre at Delhi’s Dwarka between October 12 and 14. Modi is set to travel to the venue on the Delhi metro, said officials.

Speaker of the Canadian Senate, Raymonde Gagne, will attend as well. Birla said that certain issues will be discussed. “Formally, the issues on the agenda will be taken up, but informally, issues that are crucial to India will be taken up,” Birla told reporters. Bilateral ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau linked Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

Birla said that 26 Speakers, 10 Deputy Speakers, a Committee Chairman and IPU president will participate, in addition to 50 MPs and 14 Secretary Generals. The President of the Pan African Parliament will participate in the G20 event. Over 350 delegates will attend the summit.

Birla said that the P20, which is being held for the ninth year, will see the theme of ‘Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future’. A host of sessions will be held, including ‘Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms’, ‘Women-led Development’, ‘Accelerating SDGs’ and ‘Sustainable Energy Transition’.

The Summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G20 governments to address global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace, said a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.