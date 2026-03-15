<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> will resume work on Monday with passage of the Budget on agenda this week, amid the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/opposition">Opposition</a> I.N.D.I.A all geared to further sharpen their political knives with the announcement of the schedule for elections in four states and a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">union territory</a>.</p><p>Both sides will not be leaving any opportunity to hit each other even as the Opposition is demanding a discussion on the war situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> and subsequent troubles for India. The Opposition will also be seeking a positive response from the government over revoking suspension of its eight MPs. </p><p>The resumption of work in Parliament comes against the backdrop of the BJP attacking Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> writing to Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> referring to the protest by the Opposition at the ‘Makar Dwar’ of Parliament.</p><p>PM Modi wrote to Birla saying the resolution seeking his removal as Speaker was driven by motives of self-interest and that certain individuals steeped in “dynastic mindset” want to confine democratic institutions within their own narrow spheres. Birla too wrote to floor leaders against MPs "undermining the dignity and prestige" of Parliamentary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democracy">democracy</a>.</p><p>The indications are that the ruling NDA is unwilling to give a breather to the Opposition, which is escalating its protest over the LPG crisis the country is facing over the war in West Asia. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has already asked why the Prime Minister is not condoling the assassination of Iranian Supreme leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayottallah Ali Khamanei</a>.</p><p>Opposition sources said Congress Chief Whip Kodikkunnil Suresh had demanded a discussion on West Asia during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> last Friday. While the government has not committed, it has told the Opposition that they would consider the demand.</p><p>After the resolution on Birla was disposed of, the Opposition had stepped up protest on LPG issue following reports of shortage of domestic and commercial cylinders.</p>.Parliament's Budget session to resume on March 9; Opposition to move resolution for Om Birla's removal.<p>The Opposition is also likely to press both the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to take a call on their notices seeking removal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-election-commissioner">Chief Election Commissioner</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> and set up the mandatory committee to probe the allegations before moving ahead with his impeachment.</p><p>With Thursday and Friday to be holidays owing to festivals, the Parliament is likely to function next weekend during which it is speculated that an important bill is likely to be brought. </p><p>Earlier, the government had reached out to the Congress and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> indicating that it plans to amend the law on 33% quota for women in Parliament and state Assemblies to advance its implementation. However, there is no official word on which Bill the government plans to bring this Session.</p>