Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament to resume tomorrow amid political sparring over West Asia crisis, LPG shortage

After the resolution on Birla was disposed of, the Opposition had stepped up protest on LPG issue following reports of shortage of domestic and commercial cylinders.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsIndian ParliamentLeader of Oppositionunion territory

Follow us on :

Follow Us