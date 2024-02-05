Parliament Live: Bill to counter paper leaks set to be tabled today; PM Modi to reply to 'motion of thanks'
Hello readers! In today's parliament session, bill to counter paper leaks is set to be tabled, a report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’ is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lay a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 in Rajya Sabha. Track the latest developments from today's parliamentary proceedings only with DH.
Highlights
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay, a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 in RS
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav to introduce Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in RS
Report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’ to be tabled in RS
PM Modi to reply on 'motion of thanks' in LS today, BJP MPs asked to remain present
Bill to counter paper leaks set to be tabled today
