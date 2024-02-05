Parliament Live: Bill to counter paper leaks set to be tabled today; PM Modi to reply to 'motion of thanks'

Hello readers! In today's parliament session, bill to counter paper leaks is set to be tabled, a report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’ is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lay a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 in Rajya Sabha. Track the latest developments from today's parliamentary proceedings only with DH.