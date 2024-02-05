JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Bill to counter paper leaks set to be tabled today; PM Modi to reply to 'motion of thanks'

Hello readers! In today's parliament session, bill to counter paper leaks is set to be tabled, a report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’ is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lay a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 in Rajya Sabha. Track the latest developments from today's parliamentary proceedings only with DH.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 02:45 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3205 Feb 2024

02:1005 Feb 2024

02:1005 Feb 2024

02:4105 Feb 2024

PM Modi to reply on 'motion of thanks' in LS today, BJP MPs asked to remain present

02:3205 Feb 2024

02:1005 Feb 2024

Bill to counter paper leaks set to be tabled today

02:1005 Feb 2024

02:1005 Feb 2024

(Published 05 February 2024, 02:36 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

