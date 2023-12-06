Parliament Winter Session Live: Discussion on 'economic situation' to be continued today in Rajya Sabha
Track the latest updates from the proceedings of Parliament's Winter Session, only with DH.
Last Updated 06 December 2023
Highlights
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Supplementary Demands for Grants in Rajya Sabha.
Discussion on 'Economic situation in the country,' raised by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, to be continued today in Rajya Sabha.
J&K bills for reservation and reorganisation discussed in Lok Sabha
Twenty-Fifth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to be tabled today in Rajya Sabha.
The Lok Sabha saw a heated debate between the Opposition and treasury benches during the discussions on the two bills on Jammu and Kashmir that the BJP introduced on Tuesday, with union home minister Amit Shah asserting that ‘one flag, one PM, one Constitution’ was not merely a political slogan for the party. He was responding to TMC’s Saugata Ray who said the need of the hour is to hold elections.
