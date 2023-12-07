Parliament Live: Both Houses to convene today at 11 am

1. Fourth Day of Winter Session | Discussion on the "Economic Situation in the country", raised by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Dec 5, will continue in the Rajya Sabha.
2.Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. Both the Bill were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
3. BJP MPs Anil Jain and Neeraj Shekhar are to present the 249th and 250th reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha.
Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the centre is seeking to spend an additional Rs 13,351.8 crore on the National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (NREGA), as per the supplementary demand documents tabled on Wednesday.
The Lok Sabha saw the passage of two bills on Jammu and Kashmir — the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 — with the Opposition staging a walkout over Home Minister Amit Shah saying that Jawaharlal Nehru made two historical mistakes.
