Parliamentary panel calls for research on India's traditional knowledge systems

"In view of this, the committee recommends prioritising research in India's traditional knowledge systems due to their immense significance on multiple fronts such as Vedic mathematics, heritage preservation as it plays a pivotal role in preserving and documenting the ancient wisdom and practices inherent in traditional knowledge systems, validating the efficacy of traditional medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga, sustainable practices in respect of agricultural methods, ecological wisdom, and natural resource management," the panel said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha.