<p>New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has recommended to the Centre to ensure "expeditious" passage of amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, with particular attention to the "flexible" buffer zone provisions.</p><p>The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has also urged the Ministry of Culture to "earmark" a portion of the ticketing revenue of Rs 365 crore annually from centrally protected monuments for reinvestment in those monuments, and asked the ministry to present a detailed proposal for such a "ring-fenced revenue mechanism" to the panel within six months.</p><p>The report -- 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Culture' -- of the committee, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, was presented in Parliament on Wednesday.</p>.India not a 'dalaal' nation like Pakistan, nothing new in their mediation efforts: Govt at all-party meet.<p>The ministry informed the committee that the AMASR Act amendment has been "prepared for Parliament".</p><p>The ministry has said that the "new rules" will make the 100-metre and 200-metre buffer zone limits "flexible," according to the report.</p><p>The committee has recommended to the ministry to ensure "expeditious passage of the AMASR Act amendment, with particular attention to the flexible buffer zone provisions", while also asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to "formulate clear standard operating procedures for denotification decisions, with a defined timeline not exceeding 90 days from receipt of application to final decision".</p><p>The panel also asked the ministry to establish a time-bound mechanism for responding to denotification requests, particularly where essential public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals is affected; and underlined that the staffing measures be implemented "on priority" for ticketed monuments, the report said.</p><p>As per Sections 20A and 20B of the AMASR Act, a uniform "100-m prohibited area" and "200-m regulated area" have been prescribed around all ASI-protected monuments and sites.</p><p>The AMASR Act provides provision for prior permission for carrying out any repair or renovation of any building or structure located within the regulated area of a protected site.</p><p>The committee has raised concerns during the evidence about ASI-protected sites "lacking protectors". It also noted that monuments are being used as "relieving spots" due to the absence of staff presence.</p><p>The ministry informed the panel that it "denotified 18 sites during the current year after careful survey, while notifying 15-16 new sites". The ministry said the denotification process is conducted carefully to prevent manipulation by real estate developers.</p><p>The report also said ticketing revenue from centrally protected monuments amounts to approximately Rs 365 crore annually.</p><p>"This revenue goes to the government exchequer and is not available to the ministry or the ASI as departmental revenue for reinvestment in conservation and maintenance activities," it said.</p><p>The panel recommended that the ministry "earmark a portion of the ticketing revenue of Rs 365 crore annually for reinvestment in centrally protected monuments".</p><p>It also recommended to the ministry to "actively explore" models of structured community participation in the conservation and upkeep of protected monuments, particularly in areas where ASI staffing levels remain below sanctioned strength.</p><p>"Drawing upon the experience of 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative and community-based conservation models, the ministry may develop guidelines for engaging local communities, heritage volunteers, and self-help groups in the custodial care and routine maintenance of monuments, with appropriate training and supervision frameworks. The ministry may report on each of these measures within 90 days," the report said.</p>.Use AI but retain final decision-making powers with humans: Parliamentary panel .<p>The panel also asked the ministry to present an "action plan" for underwater archaeology to it within 90 days, including the proposed expeditions with timelines and budgetary provisions; the institutional strengthening plan for the underwater archaeology division; international collaboration agreements; and a strategy for display of findings.</p><p>The committee also recommended that all findings from underwater archaeological expeditions be "systematically documented" and made accessible through a dedicated digital repository, thereby preserving and disseminating the knowledge generated from these explorations for research and public awareness.</p><p>It further recommended that the ministry should explore structured collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for logistical and maritime support in underwater heritage survey and recovery operations, the report said.</p><p>Another report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture -- 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Tourism' -- was also presented in Parliament on Wednesday.</p><p>It has acknowledged that PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) projects "face more delays" than Swadesh Darshan projects due to the brownfield nature of work, involvement of temple administrations, vested interests, and encroachment.</p><p>The panel has recommended that for all new PRASHAD project sanctions in 2026-27, "clear land titles and inter-agency clearances (including from ASI where applicable)" be enforced as "non-negotiable prerequisites" at the sanction stage itself.</p><p>The ministry may ensure that "pre-sanction due diligence" includes mandatory site surveys and written confirmation from all concerned agencies, the report said.</p>