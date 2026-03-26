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Parliamentary panel recommends ‘expeditious’ passage of AMASR Act amendment

The report -- 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Culture' -- of the committee was presented in Parliament on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsParliamentCulturemonuments

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