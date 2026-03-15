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Parliamentary panel recommends 'paradigm shift' in Income Tax Dept's litigation mechanism

The Standing Committee on Finance, in a report, said that repeated adverse outcomes point to "systemic weaknesses" rather than isolated legal contests.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsIncome TaxIncome Tax Department

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