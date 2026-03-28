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Parliamentary panel seeks national highway safety force to cut road deaths

The Committee, headed by JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, suggested that such a patrol be established, even if initially on a pilot basis, on high-accident corridors and expressways.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsAccidentRoad TransportTraffic curbs

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