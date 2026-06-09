Parliamentary panel seeks views on bill to tweak corporate laws

<p>New Delhi: The joint committee on Corporate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/law">Law</a> (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on Tuesday invited views and suggestions on it from various <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stakeholders">stakeholders</a> and experts.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/committee">committee</a> headed by BJP MP Sudheer Gupta is examining the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.</p>.<p>The parliamentary panel has sought views on the specific clauses of the Bill from experts, industry associations, organisations and other stakeholders.</p>.Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 introduced in Lok Sabha, sent to JPC.<p>Introduced in March this year, the legislation proposes comprehensive amendments to both the Companies Act, 2013, and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008.</p>.<p>It is designed to enhance the ease of doing business, decriminalise minor procedural defaults, and modernise India's corporate governance architecture.</p>.<p>Those desirous of sending their suggestions can send two copies of their suggestions in English/Hindi to Director (JCL), Lok Sabha Secretariat, or e-mail the same to jcl.cell@lss.sansad.in by June 22, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.</p>