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Parliamentary panel seeks views on bill to tweak corporate laws

The parliamentary panel has sought views on the specific clauses of the Bill from experts, industry associations, organisations and other stakeholders.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsParliamentlawsCorporate

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