Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls

In December last year, RLD chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary had tabled a Private Member's Bill in the Upper House demanding lowering of the age for contesting to 21 years.

Chaudhary tweeted after the Parliamentary panel submitted its report, “my Private Bill on the issue of reducing the age of candidacy is being taken up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha. (I) am pleased that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has supported the call for reducing the minimum age requirement.”

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill tabled by Chaudhary, "youth of our country have been serving as public servants and contributing actively to the executive part of Indian democracy. India has one of the youngest populations in the world. More than 50% of its population is estimated to be under 25 years."

The Bill argued that young men and women actively engage in our electoral processes by exercising their franchise and a large number of youth from the age of 21 are also contributing to nation building and strengthening democratic values at the grassroots through candidature at the panchayat level.

"It is natural that those youth will lead our country by becoming public representatives at the central and state level," it added.