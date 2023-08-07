Parliamentary panel supports increasing retirement age of SC, HC judges, reviewing assets

"The representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, Women, and Minorities in the higher judiciary is far below the desired levels," it said, adding Collegiums should recommend an adequate number of women and candidates from the marginalised sections of the society, including minorities.

The panel also noted that there has been a long-standing demand for having regional benches of the highest court in the country

"The regional benches may also be seen as a solution to the overflowing caseload of the judiciary and to reduce the litigation cost to the common man," it said.

It said the Delhi-centric Supreme Court causes a big hurdle for those litigants who are coming from far-flung areas of the country. "First, there is a language problem for them, and then finding lawyers, the cost of litigation, travel, and staying in Delhi makes justice very costly," it said.

The panel also recommended for increasing the retirement age of SC and HC judges.