Parliamentary panel supports increasing retirement age of SC, HC judges, reviewing assets

A parliamentary panel on Monday asked the Law Ministry to request the Supreme Court to seek annual report regularly from all High Courts across the country. It also underscored the need for establishing regional benches of the Supreme Court for taking justice to the doorstep of the common citizen.
The committee sought more diversity in the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary so that adequate representation could be provided to the marginalised sections, including women and minorities, and asked govt to bring legislation to make it mandatory for the higher judiciary to furnish property returns on an annual basis.
The report also expressed its concern over long vacation of the constitutional courts, saying that it is an “undeniable fact” that the practice was a byproduct of "colonial legacy".
It also emphasised the need for making it mandatory for judges to disclose their assets, saying it will bring more trust and credibility into the system.
In its 133rd report on the subject 'judicial processes and reforms', the panel headed by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi recommended the Department of Justice to approach the Supreme Court of India to issue necessary directions to all the High Courts to prepare and publish their Annual Reports regularly, on their respective websites.
"Annual Report is like an appraisal of what that institution has done over the past year. There is no harm if each Court also, at the beginning of every year, takes stock of work that it had transacted last year. After all, Courts are also public institutions, and the preparation and publication of the Annual Report will highlight the work of the Judiciary and make it accessible to the public," it said.
The committee noted the Supreme Court is already publishing its Annual Report also depicting the work done by all High Courts of the Country.
It also highlighted that higher judiciary suffers from a 'diversity deficit'.
"The representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, Women, and Minorities in the higher judiciary is far below the desired levels," it said, adding Collegiums should recommend an adequate number of women and candidates from the marginalised sections of the society, including minorities.
The panel also noted that there has been a long-standing demand for having regional benches of the highest court in the country
"The regional benches may also be seen as a solution to the overflowing caseload of the judiciary and to reduce the litigation cost to the common man," it said.
It said the Delhi-centric Supreme Court causes a big hurdle for those litigants who are coming from far-flung areas of the country. "First, there is a language problem for them, and then finding lawyers, the cost of litigation, travel, and staying in Delhi makes justice very costly," it said.
The panel also recommended for increasing the retirement age of SC and HC judges.