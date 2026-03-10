<p>Leading the charge on behalf of the treasury benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at the Opposition during the debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, and said parliamentary rules must be respected by all members. Launching a veiled attack at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said there was “no cure” if someone believed they were above the authority of the Speaker. </p><p>“Look at the Constitution and the rules of the House; no one has challenged any decision of the Speaker. I was upset that day when the Leader of the Opposition said, ‘I do not need permission from anyone to speak in Parliament,’ and that comment is on the record. The LoP also said that it was his right to speak in Parliament. Why are the senior members in Congress not explaining that in this House, the PM, ministers, and LoP all need permission from the Speaker to speak,” Rijiju said in his address.</p>.Kerala lacks ‘right government’ to take state to prosperity: Kiren Rijiju.<p>Dismissing the charge that the Speaker was partial to the ruling alliance, Rijiju said that there are rules governing when and how a member may speak. “As per Rule 115 (A), there is a provision that whenever MPs give a notice to speak – whether a party gives such a notice or a member on their own gives one – they can speak. If one wants to catch the Speaker's attention, a member can raise their hand. The rule clearly states that the Speaker can give any member a chance to speak,” he said.</p><p>Preceeding Rijiju’s speech, several Opposition members protested after Jagdambika Pal was made the presiding officer, with Congress Deputy Leader asking how Pal was chosen when a panel of chairpersons do it. The sharp exchanges led to union minister Amit Shah’s intervention, stating that the Speaker’s powers are valid even during an election. </p><p>Speaking against the motion, senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey says that the case of offence among the Opposition was because Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were criticised. “If PM Modi doesn’t have a child in this Parliament, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have anyone to defend him here,” Dubey said. </p><p>Union Minister of Food Processing Industries of India, Chirag Paswan, said that the Opposition is concerned with its right to speak but is not fulfilling its duties. </p>