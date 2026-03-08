<p>Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday with an Opposition-sponsored resolution seeking removal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> Speaker Om Birla being taken on the first day itself even as the non-NDA parties are sharpening its arsenal to corner the Modi government over Iran, Epstein Files and Indo-US trade deal.</p><p>The second leg of the session, which ends on April 2, will be marked with more animosity, as the ruling BJP would be using the Parliamentary platform to corner the Opposition, especially against the backdrop of elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, the schedule which will be announced in the coming days.</p>.Parliament warns MPs to keep speed under 10 kmph to avoid triggering security devices.<p>Signalling its aggressive stand, the BJP has indicated that it is not going to let go of the opportunity to use the episode involving President Droupadi Murmu’s programme in West Bengal, which would be countered by the Trinamool Congress. It will also continue to target the Congress, especially the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>However, the Opposition – whose floor managers would be meeting on Monday morning to finetune strategy – believes that it has enough ammunition in the Modi government’s handling of the West Asia situation, Epstein Files and the Indo-US trade deal. It is unlikely that the Opposition will take feet off the accelerator when it comes to targeting Prime Narendra Modi.</p><p>The Opposition will be highlighting Modi’s Israel just before the US-Israel joint attack on Iran, delay in condemning the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei and hiking the price of domestic LPG owing to the West Asia situation among other issues.</p><p>The major highlight of the second leg would be the unprecedented resolution seeking the removal of Birla, accusing him of not allowing Rahul and other Opposition leaders to speak, suspending MPs, accusing women MPs of planning to attack Modi and parroting the government line on “controversial” issues.</p><p>With the numbers stacked against the Opposition, the fate of the resolution is a foregone conclusion but they believe that it would send a message down the line that the Opposition is undermined in Parliament as also unity among the non-NDA partners with an initially reluctant Trinamool Congress joining hands.</p><p>Modi has set the tone for the debate, saying that Birla had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.</p><p>Birla has recused himself from chairing the proceedings since the notice was submitted on February 10, during the first leg of the Budget session that ended on February 13. He will not be able to chair the proceedings on the resolution as per Constitutional provisions but can respond to the discussion. </p><p>It is to be seen whether he will do so, as in two previous instances, then Speakers GV Mavlankar and Balram Jakhar had not defended themselves in the House. In another instance of ‘no-confidence’ against Speaker Hukam Singh, the notice could not be taken up as it did not get required support.</p><p>The second leg would see both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussing the Demands for Grants for six to eight ministries before passing the Budget. It is also likely to bring a “crucial” Bill during the remainder of the session, as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated last month without providing details.</p><p>The government is likely to pilot the Electricity Amendment Bill in the remainder of the budget session, besides taking up other pending legislative business.</p><p>The first leg of the Budget Session, which started on January 28, had been acrimonious with Rahul not allowed to complete his speech on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address following his references on Modi’s action during India-China tension in Gen MM Naravane’s unpublished memoirs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not responding to the debate.</p><p>While eight Opposition MPs were suspended for “unruly” protests, Birla had said that he had asked Modi not to come to the House to reply to the debate, as he had “credible” information about women MPs from the Opposition planning to do an “unprecedented” protest against him.</p><p>It also saw the Opposition protesting against the Chair not taking action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who had made objectionable remarks against former Prime Ministers.</p>