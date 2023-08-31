Home
Homeindia

Parliament special session from Sept 18-22

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 09:27 IST

The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," he said on X.

More to follow...

(Published 31 August 2023, 09:27 IST)
India NewsParliament

