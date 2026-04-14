Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Parties resiling from settlement must be encumbered,' Supreme Court rejects wife's claim for Rs 120 crore jewellery, Rs 50 crore biscuits

The bench said, while a spouse may withdraw consent for divorce by mutual agreement, such withdrawal is impermissible once both parties have settled all disputes and agreed to dissolve the marriage.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmarriagedivorce

Follow us on :

Follow Us