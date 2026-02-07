Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Partition took place because 'Hindu bhav' was forgotten: RSS chief Bhagwat

The RSS chief further stressed that being Hindu does not mean a person should stop practising their own religion.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us