Partners in progress: PM Modi hails India-UAE ties at diaspora event in Abu Dhabi

"This is the time to hail friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two country.

"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family," he said.

"I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said.

Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades.

"In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said. "I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he said.

Modi said he was fortunate to have been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the UAE.

"It is an honour not just for me but for 140 crore Indians," he said. The prime minister said UAE is now India's third largest trade partner and seventh largest investor.

"Both countries are collaborating on ease of living and ease of doing business," he added.

"Today's every single Indian's aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047. It's our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India which is leading the global charts on several fronts," Modi said.

"It is due to my confidence in capability of every Indian that I have given a guarantee that in my third time India will become the third largest economy in the world and Modi's guarantee means guarantee to fulfill the guarantee," he added.