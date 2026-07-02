Partnership for future, built on trust: MEA ahead of Modi-Takaichi talks

<p>New Delhi: Ahead of the talks between Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Thursday, the MEA said the India-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan </a>partnership is "built on trust" and rooted in shared values.</p>.<p>She is visiting the country at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit.</p>.<p>"Further strengthening our special partnership. PM @takaichi_sanae of Japan was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of @rashtrapatibhvn. A partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.</p>.‘Delighted to host you on your first visit to India’: PM Modi welcomes Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on three-day visit.<p>The Japanese prime minister was on Thursday morning accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Modi was present on the occasion.</p>.<p>This is Takaichi's first official visit to India.</p>.<p>Shortly, the two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House here to strengthen cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.</p>.<p>In another post, Jaiswal on Thursday said, "Taking forward a partnership anchored in trust, shared values and strategic convergence. PM @narendramodi warmly received Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan at the Hyderabad House today. India Japan".</p>.<p>Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India.</p>.<p>The Japanese prime minister had posted on X photos of her arrival, soon after landing in Delhi.</p>.<p>Sharing her post, Modi wrote, "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.</p>.<p>"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae." Jaiswal on Wednesday said the visit marks an "important step" in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.</p>.<p>"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA earlier said. </p>