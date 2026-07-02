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Partnership for future, built on trust: MEA ahead of Modi-Takaichi talks

The Japanese prime minister was on Thursday morning accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsWorld newsJapanNarendra ModiMEASanae Takaichi

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